84°
Latest Weather Blog
Port Allen soul food restaurant hosts Easter weekend giveaway
PORT ALLEN — A restaurant in Port Allen kicked off Easter weekend on Friday by giving back to the community.
Kids of all ages stopped by Alton Sterling Soul Food to get their hands on a free basket filled with goodies and treats. They also got a chance to take a picture with the Easter Bunny.
“I just wanted to start something, our first annual in giving back to the community and stuff,” owner Andricka Williams says.
Williams says this is the first year she hosted the giveaway.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Town of Fordoche receives grant for phase one upgrade of water system
-
2une In Previews: The Parole Project's Second Chance Week
-
Altercation between LaBelle Aire Head Start teachers leads to one arrest, both...
-
Three arrested in hazing death of Caleb Wilson expelled from Omega Psi...
-
2une In Previews: 4th annual Senior Citizen Fish Fry