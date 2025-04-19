84°
Port Allen soul food restaurant hosts Easter weekend giveaway

By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN — A restaurant in Port Allen kicked off Easter weekend on Friday by giving back to the community.

Kids of all ages stopped by Alton Sterling Soul Food to get their hands on a free basket filled with goodies and treats. They also got a chance to take a picture with the Easter Bunny.

“I just wanted to start something, our first annual in giving back to the community and stuff,” owner Andricka Williams says.

Williams says this is the first year she hosted the giveaway.

