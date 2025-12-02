Port Allen Police investigating after person struck with beer bottle during bar fight

PORT ALLEN - The Port Allen Police Department is investigating a bar fight where they say someone was struck with a beer bottle.

Police say they were dispatched to the French Quarter Bar and Daiquiri at 10:51 p.m. on Nov. 29 after a suspect struck a victim with a beer bottle. The suspect caused injuries to the victim's face.

Police say the suspect, alongside a woman who was later identified, left the area. Anyone with information is urged to call officials at 225-343-5525.