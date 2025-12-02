41°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Port Allen Police investigating after person struck with beer bottle during bar fight

1 hour 17 minutes 29 seconds ago Tuesday, December 02 2025 Dec 2, 2025 December 02, 2025 5:17 PM December 02, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

PORT ALLEN - The Port Allen Police Department is investigating a bar fight where they say someone was struck with a beer bottle.

Police say they were dispatched to the French Quarter Bar and Daiquiri at 10:51 p.m. on Nov. 29 after a suspect struck a victim with a beer bottle. The suspect caused injuries to the victim's face.

Trending News

Police say the suspect, alongside a woman who was later identified, left the area. Anyone with information is urged to call officials at 225-343-5525.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days