Port Allen defendant guilty of manslaughter in killing of French Quarter bartender

NEW ORLEANS - A jury on Friday found a 25-year-old from Port Allen guilty of manslaughter in the shooting death of a French Quarter barkeeper in March 2022.

Daphney D. Jackson was convicted on a lesser count than that of second-degree murder, which prosecutors filed in connection with the death of 46-year-old Spencer Hudson.

They said Jackson became involved in a spat outside the Cat's Meow bar on Bourbon Street, pulled a gun and began shooting.

A bullet struck Hudson, who was inside the bar, killing him. A tourist from Arizona was wounded, but survived.

On the third and final day of trial, jurors convicted Jackson on the manslaughter count and a count of aggravated assault with a firearm. Jackson was not guilty on a charge of obstruction of justice.