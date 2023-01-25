Ponchatoula's Allen Graves continues to raise his potential

PONCHATOULA - "My mom is a big basketball player. My dad was a basketball player and then being around my siblings, we all just are a basketball family," Ponchatoula forward Allen Graves said.

The Graves can flat out hoop. The oldest brother, Marshall, played four seasons at LSU. Their sister Amoura is currently playing in Auburn. But it's the youngest of the family that could become the best Graves of them all.

"I'll deny this, even though it's on film... He's got the brightest. He's got the brightest future out of all of us," Marshall Graves said.

The biggest difference between Allen and his family is his height.

"My dad and I, we always talked about we don't raise bigs because you know none of us were tall. We never thought the kid would be 6-foot-9," Marshall said.

"Growing up playing point guard all my life because we always point guards in our family," Allen said.

"He gets to his freshman, and sophomore year. He's 6-foot-4, 6-foot-5, and shoots up again. He's 6-foot-8, 6-foot-9 Like, oh my gosh, he actually really is big. Having those guard skills were super important and he's carried it and I mean, the good thing is that's where basketball absolutely is going today," Marshall said.

Allen not only got his guard skills from his family, but he also built toughness, competing to become the best.

"I say my sister is probably the biggest part of how tough I am. Because growing up, I was always smaller than her. So, she used to always try to bully me and everything," Allen said.

"We'd knocked one of Allen's teeth out playing on the trampoline, playing trampoline basketball, so it definitely got physical," Marshall said.

While Allen might have the height in the family, he's still not the king of the Graves court yet.

"Yeah, I would say I still got the crown in the family for sure. But he's since he's gotten to that 6-foot-9 mark. I haven't fully tested the waters," Marshall said.

Allen currently has an offer from Texas A&M.