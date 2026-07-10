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FRIDAY HEALTH REPORT: Scientists say AI mimicking emotions could be a low-risk way to test mental health theories
A new study suggests AI models can imitate human emotional patterns when given emotion-based prompts.
Researchers at TU Dresden University of Technology tested several large language models, which are computer programs like ChatGPT that are trained to generate human-like responses.
They found that prompts designed to induce fear, anxiety, anger, disgust, sadness, worry and stress caused most AIs to rate those emotional states higher on a scale of zero to 100.
When followed up with relaxation or debriefing prompts, those reported scores came back down.
Researchers say this could one day offer a low-risk way to test mental health theories well before trying them in people.
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While this may seem to suggest AI has feelings, scientists say it must be understood as a research tool and not a human-like mind.
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