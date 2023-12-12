38°
Ponchatoula man arrested for possessing child porn

By: Sarah Lawrence

PONCHATOULA - A man was arrested for four counts of pornography involving juveniles. 

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said Robert Pepitone, 73, of Ponchatoula, was arrested on Dec. 9 after a search warrant led deputies to discover pornography of children under 13 years old. 

The Louisiana Bureau of Investigation's Cyber Crime Unit assisted the TPSO with this arrest. 

Pepitone was arrested for four counts of pornography involving juveniles. Further details regarding his arrest were not immediately released.

