Ponchatoula man arrested for estranged wife's homicide

PONCHATOULA — A Ponchatoula man was arrested for the March killing of his estranged wife.

David Hernandez, 49, was booked Monday on second degree murder and obstruction of justice charges for the March 20 homicide of his wife, Lisa Hernandez, 45.

The couple had been separated for a year when David Hernandez began stalking Lisa Hernandez, randomly showing up her workplace, Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office deputies said. David Hernandez reportedly sent Lisa Hernandez a bouquet of lilies, which she is highly allergic to.

Deputies also recovered a tracking device from the wife's car, which was linked to David Hernandez.

On the day Lisa Hernandez was murdered, David Hernandez reportedly staged a burglary at her residence and later dumped items he used in the killing into Lake Pontchartrain. Detectives later recovered the items.

WBRZ reported that Lisa Hernandez was lying between her bed and a dresser covered in blood when deputies found her. First responders attempted to revive her, but efforts were unsuccessful.