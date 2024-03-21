Police investigating suspicious death after woman found covered in blood in Tangipahoa Parish

PONCHATOULA - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 45-year-old woman that took place Wednesday night.

Police found Lisa Hernandez, 45, lying between her bed and a dresser covered in blood. First responders attempted to revive her, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

At this time investigators are unable to determine a cause of death, however, they are investigating the incident as a homicide pending an autopsy.