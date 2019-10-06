75°
Latest Weather Blog
Polls have closed; Get election returns here
BATON ROUGE – Polls have closed for the runoff election featuring decisions on federal and local political races.
Saturday's election also decided tax propositions and liquor laws in some areas.
Click HERE for a list of all races in the area and the latest election returns.
Watch WBRZ Channel 2 all evening for live coverage. Live reports can be seen on the WBRZ.com live stream and the WBRZ Channel 2 Facebook page.
*****************
Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WATCH: Drew Brees throwing ball again for first time since injury
-
LSU Golden Girls' 60th anniversary, a trip to the 80's
-
LSU Golden Girls' 60th anniversary, a trip to the 70's
-
LSU Golden Girls' 60th anniversary, a trip to the 80's
-
LSU Golden Girls' halftime performance for 60th anniversary