Polls have closed; Get election returns here

2 years 9 months 3 weeks ago Saturday, December 10 2016 Dec 10, 2016 December 10, 2016 7:54 PM December 10, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE – Polls have closed for the runoff election featuring decisions on federal and local political races.

Saturday's election also decided tax propositions and liquor laws in some areas.

Click HERE for a list of all races in the area and the latest election returns.

Watch WBRZ Channel 2 all evening for live coverage. Live reports can be seen on the WBRZ.com live stream and the WBRZ Channel 2 Facebook page.

