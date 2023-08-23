Poll gauges popularity of Edwards, Biden, Trump across Louisiana

BATON ROUGE - Gov. John Bel Edwards is winding down his two terms in office with support from a majority of voters, according to a new statewide poll sponsored by WBRZ and other Louisiana organizations.

President Joe Biden, another Democrat, fares far worse.

Edwards, who is unable to run for reelection due to term limits, has a 54 percent approval rating in the poll by Faucheux Strategies. Another 36 percent disapprove of the governor, with 10 percent not providing an opinion on his performance.

Biden -- who lost the Louisiana vote to Donald Trump in 2020 -- earns approval from just 36 percent of likely voters, with 58 percent disapproving. That rating skews below Biden's national approval average of about 42 percent in recent polls.

As for Trump, his numbers are down nine percent from the support he received in his reelection bid. Today, 50 percent of Louisiana voters view Trump favorably, with 44 percent giving him an unfavorable rating.

Trump won 59 percent of the Louisiana vote in 2020.

The poll also measured the public's perception of the candidates who want to succeed Edwards.

Attorney Gen. Jeff Landry -- who leads the pack in most key metrics -- is viewed favorably by 50 percent of likely voters and unfavorably by 28 percent.

Fellow Republican John Schroder has the next highest approval rating, with 20 percent rating him favorably and 14 percent unfavorably. The lone Democrat, Shawn Wilson, received positive marks from 17 percent of those surveyed, with 12 percent disapproving.

The numbers suggest most of those running against Landry remain largely unknown.

Though he may not reach the 50 percent-plus threshold needed to avoid a runoff, the statewide poll also shows Landry in strong position to defeat his most likely opponent head-to-head in November, should the current "top two" meet then.

"We're almost certainly looking at a Landry Wilson runoff in November," political consultant James Hartman told WBRZ. "It's almost a forerun conclusion that five months from now, we will be saying 'Governor Landry.'"

The poll was commissioned by WBRZ and its partners, the Urban League of Louisiana, WWL-TV in New Orleans, The Public Affairs Research Council, KATC-TV in Lafayette, and The Times-Picayune/The Advocate.

Faucheux Strategies is a nonpartisan research company that is unaffiliated with any of the candidates. The margin of error for the full polling sample is 3.46 percent, with 800 completed surveys included in the results of the poll.

Sixty-four percent of respondents are white, 30 percent Black and six percent other.

Interviews were conducted via cell phones and landlines.