Police: Woman was dragged into alleyway, raped during attack at Perkins Road overpass

BATON ROUGE - Police documents revealed disturbing new details in a rape that happened outside a business along Perkins Road earlier this month.

Though authorities initially described the attack as an attempted sexual assault, arrest documents filed Thursday said the attacker raped the victim after he blindsided her in a parking lot. Investigators said Ourbe punched the woman in the face and then placed her in a chokehold, dragging her behind a bar.

The newly obtained documents go on to say the accused attacker, 30-year-old Raynon Oubre, threatened the woman with a knife before forcing her to remove her clothes. Police documents said he then raped the victim in an alleyway before running away.

Video posted to a popular online message board showed the attacker run up behind the victim in a parking lot at the Perkins Road overpass, near Hollydale Avenue, on July 10. Workers at a nearby restaurant said they found the victim bloodied.

Oubre was arrested a day later in West Feliciana Parish on unrelated charges before being transferred to another facility. Police identified Oubre as a suspect in the Perkins Road attack earlier this week but did not initially share any other details related to the assault.

Police said Oubre had a previous run-in with officers at Our Lady of the Lake hospital, where he was reported for harassing women outside the facility. While reviewing body camera footage from that incident, they found video of Oubre wearing the same clothing as the assailant in the Perkins Road attack.

Oubre is facing charges of first-degree rape, second-degree kidnapping, sexual battery, and simple battery.