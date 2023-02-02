Police: Woman, 32, dead after head-on crash in East Feliciana Parish on Thursday

ETHEL - A woman was killed in a head-on crash in East Feliciana Parish Thursday while trying to pass the vehicle in front of her.

According to State Police, the crash happened on LA 19, south of LA 956, in Ethel earlier Thursday. It claimed the life of 32-year-old Arieana Sanchez Whitfield.

Troopers said Whitfield was driving an SUV southbound on LA 19 as a sedan was traveling north in the opposite lane. When in a passing zone, Whitfield reportedly tried to pass the vehicle in front of her when she crashed into the sedan head-on.

Whitfield wasn't wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and she was taken to a hospital where she later died. The driver of the sedan was properly restrained and taken to a hospital with moderate injuries, according to police.

Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers as part of an ongoing investigation.