Police warns public of scam letter sent to people claiming they owe taxes
HAMMOND - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office warned the public of a scam letter claiming the recipient owes a tax debt.
The letter, which states its from "Tax Assessment Securities - Tangipahoa County", tells the recipient that they have not paid a tax and directs them to a number. The number goes to a third-party company claiming to be a law firm that attempts to gain personal information from the caller.
TPSO advises anyone who receives the letters to disregard and trash the letter. Detectives also urge the public to verify whom they are talking to and never give out personal information to any third party.
