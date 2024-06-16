80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Funeral home and memorial park holding Father's Day tackle box turn-in and snowballs event

4 hours 23 minutes 43 seconds ago Sunday, June 16 2024 Jun 16, 2024 June 16, 2024 10:17 AM June 16, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss
Image credit to Dignity Memorial

BATON ROUGE - Greenoaks Funeral Home and Memorial Parks is holding a Father's Day tackle box turn-in and snowballs event Sunday.

Ninja Snowballs will provide snowballs as people can visit their loved one's memorial site. Additionally, the Central High School Fishing Club will accept any tackle boxes, lures and fishing rods at the event "in honor of Father's Day and passing on the legacy of fishing.

Trending News

The event is going from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Anyone interested can learn more details at the link here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days