Police used helicopter to track down man accused of stunt driving in busy intersection

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man accused of drag racing who fled from law enforcement in a high-speed chase Feb. 3.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers were called to the intersection of South Choctaw and North Flannery Drives on reports of a "street takeover" by street car gang "2ActiveBR" shortly before midnight.

One of the cars involved, an orange Dodge Charger, was doing repeated donuts in the intersection while people stood to the side and watched.

An officer in the BRPD helicopter followed the Charger away from the intersection as it traveled at an "extremely high rate of speed." Another officer on the ground in a police unit saw the Charger drive by at over 100 mph through a red light and against oncoming traffic.

The BRPD helicopter followed the Charger and watched it leave the roadway multiple times and hit a sign that belonged to the city of Zachary. The driver ultimately stopped at the intersection of Mt. Pleasant-Zachary Road and Pecan Hill Drive and was arrested.

The driver was identified as Kelvin Brown. Brown, 23, was arrested for aggravated flight from an officer, obstruction of justice, criminal damage to property, hit and run, and drag racing.