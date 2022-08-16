Police: Three teenagers hurt in overnight shooting off of Greenwell Springs Road

BATON ROUGE - Three teens were injured in a shooting along Madison Avenue early Tuesday morning, police say.

Officials said the three were shot around 12:30 a.m. on the 5600 block of Madison Avenue near Greenwell Springs Road. Their injuries were all reported to be non-life-threatening.

It's unclear how or why they were shot.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing.