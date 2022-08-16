88°
Latest Weather Blog
Police: Three teenagers hurt in overnight shooting off of Greenwell Springs Road
BATON ROUGE - Three teens were injured in a shooting along Madison Avenue early Tuesday morning, police say.
Officials said the three were shot around 12:30 a.m. on the 5600 block of Madison Avenue near Greenwell Springs Road. Their injuries were all reported to be non-life-threatening.
It's unclear how or why they were shot.
Trending News
Police say the investigation remains ongoing.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man's home surveillance system at center of criminal case: Held on $1,000,000...
-
Governor's office, DCFS remains silent after recent child protection failures
-
Homeowner frustrated after garage was built too small, contacted 2 On Your...
-
Entergy announces one-time bill assistance; click here to find out how to...
-
LSU QB Myles Brennan quitting football, not at practice Monday morning
Sports Video
-
LSU QB Myles Brennan quitting football, not at practice Monday morning
-
Sports2's 1-on-1 with 5 star LSU commit Shelton Sampson
-
WATCH: 1-on-1 with recent LSU commit QB Rickie Collins
-
Zachary safety and 4 star prospect Kylin Jackson commits to LSU
-
Southern defensive lineman Jason Dumas comes back home to be closer to...