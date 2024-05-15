Police: Shooting victim found on North 38th Street

BATON ROUGE - Police say one person was hurt in a shooting on North 38th Street Thursday.

The shooting occurred in the 1400 block of North 38th Street around 7:30 Thursday night. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers arrived on scene to find one victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper left thigh.

Police say the victim told them he was traveling in the 1300 block of north 44th when he was shot.

Sources tell WBRZ the victim was transported from the scene in serious condition.

This is the second shooting police are investigating in Baton Rouge Thursday night. The first involved a 9-year-old and one other person that were shot on 71st Avenue.

