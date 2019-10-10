Police seeking thieves who stole from shoe store on LSU's campus

BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for a pair of thieves who stole from a shoe and clothing store at LSU.

Campus police say the theft happened at the Private Stock Sneakers & Apparel at Nicholson Gateway, right across the street from Tiger Stadium, on Oct. 1.

Police shared a photo of the two male suspects. Officials did not release details on what was stolen.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact LSUPD at 225-578-3231.