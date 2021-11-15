Police searching for woman who bit part of officer's ear off

HOUMA - A woman is still on the run after biting off a portion of a police officer's ear after law enforcement was called to break up a fight outside a bar.

Houma Police Department said officers are still looking for 36-year-old Michelle Smith, who officers say was fighting outside Joni B's Bar in Houma on Nov. 12.

According to law enforcement, officers were dispatched to the scene to separate several females fighting in the parking lot past midnight, and Smith bit a portion of an officer's right ear completely off.

The officer was taken to a medical facility and is currently recovering from the injury.

Smith is wanted for one count of second-degree battery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Houma Police Department at 985-873-6371.