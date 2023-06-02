83°
Police searching for suspect in armed robbery of Hammond Papa John's
HAMMOND - Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly entered a Papa John's and demanded money from the cash registers be put into a bag for him to take before fleeing.
According to the Hammond Police Department, the man entered the Papa John's on North Morrison Boulevard wearing a mask, dark-colored clothing, and gloves. He was also reportedly carrying a handgun.
He told the employee to place money from the registers into a bag before running away.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call detectives with the Hammond Police Department at (985) 277-5740.
