83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police searching for suspect in armed robbery of Hammond Papa John's

54 minutes 53 seconds ago Friday, June 02 2023 Jun 2, 2023 June 02, 2023 9:34 AM June 02, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

HAMMOND - Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly entered a Papa John's and demanded money from the cash registers be put into a bag for him to take before fleeing. 

According to the Hammond Police Department, the man entered the Papa John's on North Morrison Boulevard wearing a mask, dark-colored clothing, and gloves. He was also reportedly carrying a handgun. 

He told the employee to place money from the registers into a bag before running away. 

Trending News

Anyone with information is encouraged to call detectives with the Hammond Police Department at (985) 277-5740.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days