Police searching for suspect in armed robbery of Hammond Papa John's

HAMMOND - Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly entered a Papa John's and demanded money from the cash registers be put into a bag for him to take before fleeing.

According to the Hammond Police Department, the man entered the Papa John's on North Morrison Boulevard wearing a mask, dark-colored clothing, and gloves. He was also reportedly carrying a handgun.

He told the employee to place money from the registers into a bag before running away.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call detectives with the Hammond Police Department at (985) 277-5740.