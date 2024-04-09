Police searching for missing Hammond man diagnosed with schizophrenia

HAMMOND — Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing Hammond man with schizophrenia.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office says Patrick Lynn Harper, 55, was reported missing by a family member on Saturday after he was last seen on January 27 while visiting a relative in Hammond. He was with a woman identified as Teresa Freshwater of Marshal, Texas.

According to family, Harper has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and may be a danger to himself. They also believe Patrick to be in either Bossier City or Lafayette.

Harper is a black man, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans, has black hair, brown eyes and a mustache and goatee. Harper also has a tattoo of a cross on his forehead just above the nose.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Harper or Freshwater to contact Detective Dale Athmann at 985-902-2032, or call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245.