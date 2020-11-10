Police search for driver in Monday night Livingston Parish hit and run that killed 18-year-old

INDEPENDENCE - Louisiana State Police have reported the death of a pedestrian who was killed Monday night on LA Hwy 43 north of LA Hwy 442 in Livingston Parish.

Authorities say the tragic incident occurred shortly before 9 p.m. and took the life of 18-year-old Chevy Hare of Independence.

Police say their initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Hare was walking southbound on LA Hwy 43.

While en route, Hare was hit by an unknown vehicle that fled the crash scene.

According to state police, Hare sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from Hare for analysis.

Troopers are now asking for the public for assistance in locating the hit and run vehicle and driver.

Anyone with information regarding this crash should contact Louisiana State Police Troop A at 225-754-8500.