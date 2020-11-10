Latest Weather Blog
Police search for driver in Monday night Livingston Parish hit and run that killed 18-year-old
INDEPENDENCE - Louisiana State Police have reported the death of a pedestrian who was killed Monday night on LA Hwy 43 north of LA Hwy 442 in Livingston Parish.
Authorities say the tragic incident occurred shortly before 9 p.m. and took the life of 18-year-old Chevy Hare of Independence.
Police say their initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Hare was walking southbound on LA Hwy 43.
While en route, Hare was hit by an unknown vehicle that fled the crash scene.
According to state police, Hare sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from Hare for analysis.
Troopers are now asking for the public for assistance in locating the hit and run vehicle and driver.
Anyone with information regarding this crash should contact Louisiana State Police Troop A at 225-754-8500.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
McDonald's to launch plant-based line, starting with its new plant-based burger
-
Metro Council to discuss proposed changes to city-parish gov't structure tonight
-
Three BR Police Officers on leave after an LSU football player claimed...
-
LSU football team handles COVID outbreak as Myles Brenan continues to recover...
-
Subtropical Storm Theta forms in the Atlantic
Sports Video
-
Scotlandville edges Zachary 13-12 for sole possession of District 4-5A
-
Expectations for Kwon Alexander for the Saints; Fantasy Focus Week 9 Full
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2020: Week 5 - Nicholas Johnson
-
'Get it out the mud,' Scotlandville's emotional journey to 4-0
-
Friday Night Blitz: Week 6 10-30-2020