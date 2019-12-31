Police say security guard shot driver after crash, fight

BATON ROUGE - Police said a man was shot after a wreck and fight on Sherwood Forest Boulevard in Baton Rouge Thursday morning.

Cpl. L'Jean McKneely said the 33-year-old driver who crashed was shot multiple times in the midsection after the incident in the 1300 block of Sherwood Forest Boulevard. He survived and was taken to the hospital.

Officers said the man crashed into several things along Sherwood Forest before finally coming to a stop around 8:30 a.m. Police said a 23-year-old security guard who was driving through the area stopped to make sure the man was alright, and said the other driver started fighting him. Police said that's when the guard shot the other man several times.

McKneely said police believe the 33-year-old may have been under the influence of some kind of substance.

BRPD blocked off Sherwood Forest from Major Oak Drive to Ashbourne Drive while they investigated.