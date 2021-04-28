Police: Robber stabbed to death with scissors in Hammond home invasion

HAMMOND - Police have arrested four people in a fatal armed robbery and home invasion attempt.

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives identified five suspects. Antwon Lewis Seymore, 23, Christopher Austin Jr., 20, Seionta Dasheawn Bells, 22, and a 16-year-old have been taken into custody. Another suspect, 26-year-old Devin Mitchell was killed in the incident.

Authorities say the suspects are believed to be linked to local gangs.

On April 12 around 1:00 a.m., two residents were pulling up to their house on E Louisiana Avenue when men opened their car doors and pointed guns in their faces. The victims were forced out of their car and further attacked, according to reports.

The victims broke away from the attackers and ran into their home. Three other family members, including two children, were home at the time. The attackers broke in and continued to beat and pistol-whip the victims, authorities say. Shots were also fired, according to the report.

One of the residents stabbed Mitchell with a pair of scissors during the incident, fatally injuring Mitchell. Three adult victims were also injured in the incident.

The suspects are charged on multiple counts, including attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and armed robbery.