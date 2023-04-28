Police: Robber pinned LSU student, exposed himself during carjacking just off campus

BATON ROUGE - A man implicated in a series of robberies in recent months is now suspected of jumping an LSU student at an off-campus apartment complex, allegedly robbing the young woman and exposing himself.

Arrest records obtained by WBRZ Thursday suggest that Karonte Shavers, 19, was already in jail for a similar crime when police identified him as a suspect in the April 16 attack, which happened at an apartment complex on East Boyd Avenue.

The victim told police she was getting into her car in the parking garage sometime before 9 a.m. when Shaver walked up and blocked her from closing the driver's side door. Shaver told her to get out of the car and snatched the victim's iPhone out of her hand, according to arrest documents.

She says her attacker then forced her to delete any tracking applications off the device.

During the robbery, Shaver allegedly unzipped his pants, exposed his genitalia and told the victim that he would not take her car if she gave him oral sex. When the student tried to run, the robber grabbed her and pinned her to her car.

The warrant goes on to say the victim slipped away but Shavers was able to grab hold of a lanyard attached to the victim's wallet. The student ran back to the apartment complex and alerted her boyfriend, who contacted police.

The victim's car was found abandoned and locked outside a business on Satin Court Drive, just 100 yards from Shavers' listed address, a day later. While reviewing surveillance video, police noted that the same man tried to burglarize multiple cars in the parking garage before the confrontation with the student.

Days after that, police got a call from East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies about an arrest in a similar crime, which involved a purse-snatching outside a store on Silverleaf Avenue. Investigators were able to use fingerprints left behind on that victim's car to identify Shavers as a suspect and arrest in that crime him last week.

Police also noted that Shavers was out on a $12,000 bond at the time of his purse-snatching arrest on April 19. That bond was for a prior arrest related to an armed robbery on New Year's Day.

Days after the purse-snatching arrest, the LSU student was able to help identify Shavers as the attacker in the East Boyd carjacking, leading to additional charges.

Shavers is currently jailed on charges including obscenity, purse snatching and carjacking.