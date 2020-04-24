80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police responding to a shooting on Delphine St.

3 hours 38 minutes 33 seconds ago Friday, April 24 2020 Apr 24, 2020 April 24, 2020 3:37 PM April 24, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Emergency crews are responding to the scene of a shooting reported in the 200 block of Delphine Street.

Officials were informed of the shooting around 3 p.m. on Friday.

One person is being transported to the hospital by EMS. Officials say the victim is in 'serious condition.'

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days