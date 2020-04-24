80°
Police responding to a shooting on Delphine St.
BATON ROUGE- Emergency crews are responding to the scene of a shooting reported in the 200 block of Delphine Street.
Officials were informed of the shooting around 3 p.m. on Friday.
One person is being transported to the hospital by EMS. Officials say the victim is in 'serious condition.'
This is a developing story. Check back for more information.
