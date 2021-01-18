60°
Police respond to Airline Highway crash involving multiple vehicles

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - According to representatives with the Baton Rouge Police Department, a Monday (Jan. 18) morning traffic incident has been reported on Airline Highway and Florida Boulevard.

The crash, which was reported just after 5 a.m. reportedly occurred within the 8500 block of Airline Highway and involved several vehicles, police say.

Officials add that though injuries occurred, those involved in the crash did not wish to be brought to the hospital.

