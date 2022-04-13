75°
Police reopen I-10 in Iberville Parish after hazmat clean-up forced hours-long closure

3 hours 27 minutes 27 seconds ago Wednesday, April 13 2022 Apr 13, 2022 April 13, 2022 3:35 PM April 13, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

GROSSE TETE - Law enforcement in Iberville Parish closed I-10 Wednesday to remove an overturned tanker truck carrying hazardous materials.

The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office said the truck was carrying acrylic acid and that it sprung a small leak after the crash around 4 a.m. near Grosse Tete. 

Louisiana State Police said the eastbound side of the interstate was closed shortly after 11 a.m. so crews from outside the state could help clear the wreck. The eastbound side was closed off between I-49 and the crash scene until around 3:30 p.m..

