Police recover stolen car from Mississippi River
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police recovered a stolen car after it was found in the Mississippi River Tuesday morning.
The car, a black 2021 Honda Accord, was reportedly stolen from Capital Auto Sales on Florida Boulevard, per a search warrant issued Tuesday morning.
Before it was ditched in the river, police believed the car to contain drugs and guns.
