Family seeking answers in disappearance of mother and 2-year-old son

UPDATE: Police searched an area along Burbank Drive Monday afternoon. BRPD confirmed the activity was related to the case. Read the latest here: https://www.wbrz.com/news/heavy-police-activity-along-burbank-drive-tied-to-search-for-missing-mother-2-year-old

------

BATON ROUGE - Family members of a missing mother are releasing more details about the days leading up to the disappearance of 24-year old Kaylen Jonhson and her 2-year old son Kayden Johnson.

The young mother, who is six months pregnant, had not been heard from since March 5, when Johnson's best friend called her.

"She told her friend that she had just made it home. She wanted to take a bath and get something to eat, and that was the last time anybody heard from her," said April Johnson, Kaylen's mother.

Johnson and her son live at the Spires of Sherwood apartment complex on Old Hammond Highway. Her front door is covered with posters of her and her son, asking for help finding them.

After her disappearance, Johnson's family found her car parked at an apartment complex on Sherwood Meadow Drive.

The car was locked. The license plate was missing. The driver's seat was pulled all the way back.

Johnson is only five feet tall, raising the question of why her seat would be so far from the pedals and steering wheel.

"She's short, she can't drive like that, and she can't see. So she sits up under the steering wheel," said Tiara Johnson, Kaylen's sister.

Relatives say the car was found near Johnson's boyfriend's home, who was babysitting Kayden the day the 2-year-old went missing.

Johnson's mother says police have not told them much about the investigation.



"They did tell me they are following up on some other leads. It's a process, so I understand, but I just want my babies home."

At this time, police have found no evidence of foul play involving Johnson and her son's disappearance.