Police preparing for heavy traffic around LSU game

BATON ROUGE - Police are anticipating heavy traffic around LSU's campus Saturday before, during, and after the Tiger's game against Auburn.

Expecting it to be the biggest tailgating event on campus since the start of the pandemic, LSUPD released a map detailing how traffic will be directed once the game lets out. Anyone not attending the game is urged to keep away from the area if possible.

Fans are already setting up their tailgating spots for the big day.