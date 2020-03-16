Police: Pierre Part man killed in fatal head-on crash, other driver suspected of impairment

BELLE ROSE - A Sunday evening crash involving two vehicles resulted in the tragic death of a 28-year-old man from Pierre Part.

Louisiana State troopers say the wreck killed Brian Gros Jr. as he was driving along LA Highway 70, about two miles east of LA Highway 70 Spur in Belle Rose.

Police say as Gros was traveling east on the previously mentioned highway, a woman named Latasha Hicks was headed west on the same stretch of road.

For reasons currently unknown, Hicks crossed the centerline, swerved into the opposing lane and collided with Gros's vehicle.

Police say Gros, who was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, was rushed to an area hospital, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

Hicks sustained moderate injuries and was also taken to a local hospital.

Police say Hicks is suspected of impairment, but results from her toxicology samples have yet to be released.

The crash remains under investigation and charges against Hicks are pending.

