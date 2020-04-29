Police: Phones tied up over flood of calls from pastor Tony Spell's supporters

CENTRAL - The Central Police Department says its phones were "tied up" Wednesday because of an influx of calls prompted by the mother of arrested pastor Tony Spell.

In a Facebook post, the department apologized to residents who were having trouble reaching law enforcement and cited a swarm of calls from supporters of the controversial pastor as the cause. Central PD said Spell's mother, Magi Spell, shared the department's phone number on social media and encouraged people to inundate the line with calls.

The department encourages anyone who has a problem to report to keep trying to reach police. Residents should call 911 in case of an emergency.

Spell was arrested again this past weekend after he violated his house arrest and once again defied the state's stay-at-home order by hosting Sunday service at Life Tabernacle Church. He's since been released on bond.