Police: Person in critical condition, on life support after crash on LA 75 in Plaquemine

3 hours 53 minutes 43 seconds ago Friday, April 08 2022 Apr 8, 2022 April 08, 2022 8:41 PM April 08, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

PLAQUEMINE - One person is on life support after a two-vehicle crash Friday night along LA 75.

The Plaquemine Police Department and the Iberville Sheriff's Office responded to the crash around 8 p.m. on LA 75 near Tractor Supply Co. in Plaquemine.

Police said one vehicle appeared to have been exiting a parking lot when it was T-boned by a second vehicle speeding on the highway.

Both drivers were trapped in their vehicles after the crash. One person is on life support in critical condition, and another is being transported to a hospital in unknown condition, according to police.

This is a developing story.

