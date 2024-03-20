Police officer arrested in case involving sheriff's son

BAKER - The WBRZ Investigative Unit has learned the son of East Baton Rouge Sheriff Sid Gautreaux was arrested after being issued a misdemeanor citation for illegal discharge of a firearm following a shooting incident outside the Baker Walmart April 14.



Benjamin Gautreaux, another adult and a minor were cited.



Sources tell WBRZ a Baker Police sergeant was arrested for malfeasance in office and obstruction of justice for allegedly trying to cover up details of the shooting.



Baton Rouge Judge Mike Erwin signed an arrest warrant for Sergeant Adam Procell's arrest. According to the warrant, Procell and another officer responded to a shots fired call at a Walmart in Baker located in the 14000 block of Plank Road on April 14. They arrived on scene to discover a window had been shot out.



Sources say Gautreaux was allegedly shooting a gun in his backyard during target practice, unaware bullets were flying toward the Walmart.



Procell told detectives that "due to interest in the sheriff's office and everything," that he was going to allow the other officer to do the report for the shooting. He also said "that he was not going to do anything anyway," the arrest warrant notes.

Documents say Gautreaux's wife is seen on video captured by Procell's body camera telling officers that Gautraux's son got a new gun and wanted to shoot it so they did so in the backyard of their home. The video also revealed that once Procell learned the identity of the shooters, he told them that "he was not going to say anything" and told Gautreaux that the charge for illegal discharge of a firearm was "BS," according to the arrest warrant.

Gautreaux's attorney, Chris Alexander, spoke to WBRZ's Mark Armstrong about the arrest warrant. Alexander said that he asked Baker Police Chief Dunn if Procell could surrender himself into custody on Friday, however he refused.



"He refused, and gave me absolutely no reason why. I have been doing this for 16 years, and I have never had that request refused by any law enforcement agency," Alexander said.

Alexander stated that refusing for Procell to surrender suggested that the matter was "personal."



"They are trying to destroy a man's career. It is shameful," Alexander said. "The only crime here is the recklessness with which Chief Dunn is toying with an honorable man's reputation," he said.

Additionally, Alexander said that he believes the district attorney will "see through this nonsense."