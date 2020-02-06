Police officer accused of beating, kidnapping wife

PLAQUEMINE - Sheriff's deputies arrested a Plaquemine Police officer Tuesday on charges he attacked and kidnapped his estranged wife.

Deputies accused 28-year-old Justin Bush of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery, aggravated assault and malfeasance in office.

Sheriff Brett Stassi said they were notified Tuesday that Bush's wife called Plaquemine detectives to tell them Bush attacked and held her against her will on Sunday. Stassi said his deputies were waiting on Bush when he arrived to work Tuesday night, and arrested him.

He was also fired from the Plaquemine Police department, where he had worked from time to time over a five- or six-year period.

Stassi said Bush's wife made allegations of domestic abuse in the past, but this was the first time she made an official statement to officers and that evidence of abuse was found.