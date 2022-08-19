86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police need help identifying man involved in North Baton Rouge shooting earlier this month

Friday, August 19 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man they believe is responsible for a shooting in North Baton Rouge earlier this month.

Friday, authorities posted a surveillance photo of the man at a convenience store. Officials said the suspect shot a person Aug. 3 on Sycamore Street.

The victim reportedly survived the shooting.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity should contact the Baton Rouge Police Department at (225) 344-7867.

