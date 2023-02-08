Police: Murder suspect found with guns, drugs during Gonzales narcotics bust

GONZALES - Police found drugs and high-powered weapons at a home that's long been under observation by law enforcement, leading to the arrest of a man who's currently awaiting trial for murder in another parish.

The Gonzales Police Department said the bust happened Tuesday at a home on W Bordelon Street. Police, Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies, and federal agents took part in the operation and arrested three people.

The department said law enforcement had been watching the property for months and moved forward with the bust after a known fugitive was seen there with weapons and after getting word that someone there threatened that "somebody would be shot."

Among those arrested Tuesday was 23-year-old Terraz White, who was under house arrest and awaiting trial for a 2019 murder in St. James Parish. His charges for the Gonzales bust included several weapon and drug-related counts.

Two others, Tykwan White and Tyren Porter, were also arrested. Tykwan White was issued a summons for marijuana possession, and Porter was arrested for a bench warrant.

The following items were seized from the home.

-M&P Rifle 300 Blackout caliber (stolen through GPD)

-AK-47 Rifle

-Glock .40 caliber with extended magazine and modifications

-2oz of marijuana

-8g of methamphetamine

-4.5oz unknown powder substance

-Ammunition, magazines, firearms accessories, packaging materials