Police: Man was driving nearly double the speed limit when he caused deadly crash on Florida Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Wednesday and booked on charges relating to a deadly car accident in the middle of June.
Baton Rouge Police Department said 42-year-old Leroy Fields was driving over the speed limit on Florida Boulevard when he hit another car at the North 19th Street intersection June 13.
Investigators said Fields hit the driver-side door of the other car, killing the driver and injuring the passenger.
Detectives used the hit car's Crash Data Retrieval tool and found that Fields was driving over 65 mph when the crash happened, nearly double the posted speed limit in the area.
Fields was charged with negligent homicide, negligent injuring and reckless operation of a vehicle.
