Police: Man uses stolen phone to take selfie

Photo: KATC

NEW ORLEANS- Authorities are looking for a thief that used a stolen phone to take a selfie, KATC reports.

According to NOPD, a woman visiting New Orleans noticed her cell phone and credit cards were missing. Through a security app, the woman's missing phone captured a photo of the person in possession of her phone.

The woman's credit cards, which were attached to the phone, were also fraudulently used at several locations in New Orleans.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the thief can call the Eighth District Investigative Unit at 504-658-6080.