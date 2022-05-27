Police: Man tried to rape guard dogs after breaking into Baton Rouge business

BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for a man who forced his way onto a business's property and tried to sexually abuse two dogs.

An arrest warrant said Rage Hewitt, 28, was seen on surveillance footage dated May 20, removing boards from a wooden fence at the property on Cedarcrest Avenue. Once he got past the fence, Hewitt was seen removing his clothes and chasing around two guard dogs while fondling himself, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

At some point in the roughly 15-minute affair, police said Hewitt was able to briefly corner one of the dogs off camera, where the animal is heard yelping. He was also seen tying a shirt around one dog's mouth and holding his genitalia near the animal's face with his back to the camera.

"After approximately 15 minutes of chasing the animals around the yard unclothed, the defendant eventually gives up, gathers his [loose] clothing, and exits the property through the previously removed fence panels," one officer wrote.

Police said it was unclear what he exactly he did to either animal off camera, but one of the dogs was treated for a cut to its leg after it was seen limping.

Authorities posted photos of the attacker on social media Friday, later saying that detectives had identified the man but that he had not yet been arrested. Hewitt is wanted on charges of cruelty to animals, sexual abuse of an animal and unauthorized entry of a place of business.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact authorities at (225)344-7867.