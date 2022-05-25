Police: Man arrested for sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl, recording abuse

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Tuesday for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl and recording the assault using his phone.

According to arrest reports, 51-year-old Ronald Thibodeaux inappropriately touched the girl in multiple places. The girl told her mother and medical professionals about the abuse, and officers put a warrant out for Thibodeaux's arrest on May 10.

Thibodeaux was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one charge of indecent behavior with juveniles. Bond has not yet been set.