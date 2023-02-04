61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police: Man arrested for attempted murder after allegedly shooting his neighbor

Saturday, February 04 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Friday after he allegedly shot his neighbor late last month.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the victim was shot outside his home on Blount Road, in a neighborhood near Scenic Highway, around midnight on Jan. 21.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim had a bullet graze wound to his back. He says he was standing outside his own residence when James Thomas, 48, fired the shot at him before leaving the neighborhood.

The victim told police that he never went in Thomas' yard and that there was no type of altercation that led up to the shooting.

Thomas was arrested and booked Friday into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. He faces charges of attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

