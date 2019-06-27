Police: Man abandoned stolen car on I-10, caused fiery crash at Bonnet Carre Spillway

Photo: WWL-TV

LAPLACE - Authorities say a man has been arrested in connection to the fiery crash on the Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge Wednesday morning.

Louisiana State Police say an abandoned car that was left on the bridge had been reported stolen in Kenner. Police identified the suspect as 27-year-old Antoine Reid.

27yo Antoine Reid was arrested this morning after abandoning a stolen car on the I-10 Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge causing a crash which resulted in a fire & road closure affecting numerous morning commuters. Reid was booked on multiple charges. pic.twitter.com/s5L51zEtTM — LA State Police (@LAStatePolice) June 27, 2019

Law enforcement closed the westbound lanes but had the roadway back open around 7:30 a.m. after clearing the scene.

Authorities say an oncoming car hit the abandoned vehicle and then a third vehicle. Two of the three cars involved caught fire.

No one was seriously hurt.