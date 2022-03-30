68°
Police looking for suspects who smashed hole in wall of Gonzales pawn shop, stole guns
GONZALES - Police are looking for two suspects who smashed a hole into the cinderblock wall of a pawn shop, disabled the alarm system and stole a variety of guns before running away.
According to the Gonzales Police Department, cameras caught the burglars breaking into Pelican Pawn shortly before 4 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Anyone with information on the burglary should contact (225) 647-9572.
