Police looking for missing 18-year-old out of New Orleans

3 years 8 months 3 weeks ago Thursday, December 07 2017 Dec 7, 2017 December 07, 2017 5:51 AM December 07, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS- Police are looking for an 18-year-old girl who has been missing from her New Orleans East home since Friday.

WWL-TV reports that Endia Rodney was last seen at her home in the 4600 block of Sandalwood Street on Dec. 1.

Police say a friend reported seeing Rodney later that night at a daiquiri shop on Crowder Boulevard.

Rodney is described as a black female, 5'4'' and weighing about 135 pounds with long blonde and brown hair.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to call NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070.

