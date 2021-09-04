76°
Police looking for missing 18-year-old out of New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS- Police are looking for an 18-year-old girl who has been missing from her New Orleans East home since Friday.
WWL-TV reports that Endia Rodney was last seen at her home in the 4600 block of Sandalwood Street on Dec. 1.
Police say a friend reported seeing Rodney later that night at a daiquiri shop on Crowder Boulevard.
Rodney is described as a black female, 5'4'' and weighing about 135 pounds with long blonde and brown hair.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to call NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070.
