Police looking for burglars who stole guns from Addis subdivision, fired shots near officers

ADDIS - Law enforcement officials launched extra patrols in some West Baton Rouge subdivisions after officers were greeted with gunfire when they went to investigate reports of car burglaries this week.

The Addis Police Department says it's working with the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office to investigate the string of burglaries in the Sunset and Sugar Mill neighborhoods.

Police said they showed up in the area early Wednesday morning after receiving reports that guns had been stolen from some cars in the Sugar Mill subdivision. Upon arrival, officers heard gunfire nearby and saw a hooded man sprinting through the woods off Easy Street. Police carried out a manhunt involving drones and K9's but were unable to find the man.

As of Friday, it does not appear that any suspects are in custody. Investigators are asking any neighbors with surveillance video relevant to the case to contact police at (225)687-2222.