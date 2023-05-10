84°
Police looking for burglar who stole guns in string of Garden District thefts

WBRZ
WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for a man suspected of stealing multiple guns during a series of burglaries reported in the Garden District. 

Law enforcement did not immediately outline when the burglaries happened but shared photos Wednesday showing the suspected burglar roaming the historic neighborhood. The man appeared to be wearing dark-colored clothing and was shirtless in several pictures. 

Anyone with information on his identity should contact police at (225)344-7867

