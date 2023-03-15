Police looking for bike-riding carjackers tied to multiple shootings; BR judge's assistant wounded Monday

BATON ROUGE - A judicial assistant to Judge Don Johnson was shot during a chance encounter with a pair of gun-toting bicyclists while she was on her way home Monday night, and police believe she's not the only who's been victimized by the same attackers.

The Baton Rouge Police Department told WBRZ the shooting happened around 9 p.m. Monday on North Acadian Thruway.

The victim was reportedly driving down Acadian when two bicyclists heading east on Bogan Walk tried crossing the street. The woman told police she nearly hit one of the riders, and moments later one of them shot at her vehicle, hitting her in the arm.

Just minutes later, another driver was shot on N. 44th Street south of Gus Young Avenue, about a mile away from the scene of the earlier shooting. Police believe the same bicyclists shot a man inside a pickup truck and then forced him out of it. The pair then reportedly loaded up their bikes and drove off in the truck, according to police.

Officers later found the truck abandoned, not far from where it was first stolen.

Judge Johnson said his assistant has since been released from the hospital.

"She's home now and recovering. I'm asking for the community's prayers and support. I'm thankful it wasn't worse, and can't overstate the importance of holding those responsible accountable," Judge Johnson said in a statement. "We will let the justice system resolve this case, and I'm hoping this is an isolated incident."

The second victim was taken to a hospital, but no other details concerning his condition were immediately available.

Police have not yet identified any suspects in the shootings.